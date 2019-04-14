Jane Street Group LLC Invests $378,000 in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,344,000 after buying an additional 161,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 582.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $761,000.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

ONCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.07.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.68. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Invests $378,000 in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/jane-street-group-llc-invests-378000-in-spark-therapeutics-inc-once.html.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.