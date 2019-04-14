Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,401,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boston Partners grew its position in ABM Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,083,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after buying an additional 406,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 24.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,853,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,789,000 after buying an additional 361,404 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,601,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares during the period.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 6,896 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $235,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 2,856 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $106,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $708,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.56.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. CL King lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

