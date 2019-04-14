Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 2,801 Shares of Avnet (AVT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Avnet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Avnet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 93,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 625,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Avnet stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

