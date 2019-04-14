James River Group (JRVR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 92,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.57. James River Group has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. James River Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Michael E. Crow sold 7,019 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $285,603.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,213,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,707,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 50,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

