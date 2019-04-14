Iteris Inc (ITI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,457,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,161,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 248,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,973,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 million, a P/E ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 0.61. Iteris Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.99.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iteris Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil S. Subin sold 2,551,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $10,842,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

