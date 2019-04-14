iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $198.62 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $148.42 and a 1 year high of $198.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.4048 dividend. This is an increase from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

