iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $157.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-shares-sold-by-cobiz-wealth-llc.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.