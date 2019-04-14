iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Position Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 125,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,108 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $48.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-position-trimmed-by-gradient-investments-llc.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.