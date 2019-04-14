iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

ESML stock opened at $27.24 on Friday.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

