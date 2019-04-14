iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $292.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-stake-raised-by-iht-wealth-management-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.1296 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.