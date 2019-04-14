Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $100,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,621. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $68.77 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie set a $57.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

