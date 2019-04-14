Investors Buy Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on weakness during trading on Friday. $61.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.23 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intuitive Surgical had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Intuitive Surgical traded down ($1.78) for the day and closed at $582.85

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $14,652,271.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,493,382.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total transaction of $770,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,633,595 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

