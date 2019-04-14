Invesco (IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Invesco has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $31.53.
In other news, Director Rod Canion bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,184.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 36,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Article: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.