Invesco (IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Invesco has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $31.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Canion bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,184.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 36,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.