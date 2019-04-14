Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 1,876 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 33,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,650,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,069,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,108,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

