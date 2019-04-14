INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

ICAGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,784. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 90.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

