Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Given a $251.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been assigned a $251.00 price objective by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

ICPT stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.39% and a negative return on equity of 592.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Shapiro sold 562 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $64,635.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,415.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 23,438 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total value of $3,018,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,504 shares of company stock worth $3,779,947. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

