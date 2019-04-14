Inter Parfums (IPAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands. They has been selected as the fragrance and beauty partner for a growing list of brands that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is known for innovation, quality and its ability to capture the genetic code of each brand in the products it develops, manufactures and distributes worldwide. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. BWS Financial lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. DA Davidson lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $197,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $205,095.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,272 shares of company stock worth $1,320,366. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $848,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

