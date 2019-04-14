Intelsat (I) Trading Up 6.2%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 3,559,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,042,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on I shares. Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intelsat in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intelsat SA will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intelsat by 1.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 84,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC grew its stake in Intelsat by 4.4% during the first quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intelsat by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

