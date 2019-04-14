Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 176,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,537. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

