Insider Selling: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Insider Sells $214,620.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,483.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $219,660.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $268,100.00.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 119.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

