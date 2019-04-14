Insider Selling: Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Major Shareholder Sells $85,419,125.00 in Stock

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) major shareholder Wintergreen Fund, Inc. sold 1,553,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $85,419,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $60.74 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $67.01.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3,492.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

