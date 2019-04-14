Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 522.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.72. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 318.11% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.62 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

