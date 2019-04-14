Innogy (IGY) PT Set at €38.40 by HSBC

Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective from stock analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGY. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Innogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.47 ($42.41).

Innogy stock opened at €41.37 ($48.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Innogy has a 52-week low of €35.70 ($41.51) and a 52-week high of €41.80 ($48.60). The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

