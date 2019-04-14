Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys New Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,289 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. Hollis bought 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $626,158. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

