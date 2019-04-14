indaHash (IDH) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $118,291.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, indaHash has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

