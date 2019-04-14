Incyte (INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of INCY traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.40. 1,723,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.39. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.72 million. Incyte had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $435,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,191,623.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,106.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,167 shares of company stock worth $4,256,399 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

