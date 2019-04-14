Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.08.

Several research firms have commented on IMO. CIBC cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of IMO traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 785,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$33.52 and a 12-month high of C$44.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.68000007621548 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

