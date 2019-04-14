imbrex Trading Up 37.6% This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One imbrex token can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $391,331.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

imbrex Profile

imbrex’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

