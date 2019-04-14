Imax (IMAX) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy imax” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

IMAX opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Imax has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imax will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 59,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,347,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,163 shares in the company, valued at $882,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Vance sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $32,209.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Imax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Imax by 815.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 226,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Imax by 185.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Imax by 25.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

