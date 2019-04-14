iFabric (IFA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.16

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The company has a market cap of $30.40 million and a P/E ratio of -50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

