IDACORP Inc (IDA) Position Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,294 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,863 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,415 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in IDACORP by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,823 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $98.81 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.31.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $311.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.43 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $431,644.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $116,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

