Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $613,817.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,147.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $38,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 602,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,439 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,345,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.56. 198,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ichor has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

