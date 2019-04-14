IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $214.01 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $417,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,466,478 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

