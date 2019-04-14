IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.83.

IAC stock opened at $214.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,663,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,880,000 after acquiring an additional 890,730 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,195,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,466,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

