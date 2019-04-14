I/O Coin Price Down 24.5% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $233.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00005686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.02391566 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010538 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Xriba (XRA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000444 BTC.
- BitSend (BSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001313 BTC.
- Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001409 BTC.
- EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- B3Coin (KB3) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.
About I/O Coin
Buying and Selling I/O Coin
I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
