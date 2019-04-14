Hyper (HYPER) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Hyper coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyper has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Hyper has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002039 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000339 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Hyper Coin Profile

HYPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2014. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com . Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

