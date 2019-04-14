Husky Energy (HUSKF) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUSKF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Husky Energy to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Husky Energy stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

