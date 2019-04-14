Huobi Pool Token (HPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Huobi Pool Token (CURRENCY:HPT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Huobi Pool Token token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Pool Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $718,970.00 worth of Huobi Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Pool Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00380469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.01397202 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00219471 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Huobi Pool Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Huobi Pool Token is www.huobipool.com

Huobi Pool Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global.

