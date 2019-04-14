Huntington National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,102,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,195,000 after buying an additional 76,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 100,075.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,640,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,950,000 after buying an additional 15,624,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NYSE ES opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In related news, insider Sanford Cloud, Jr. sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $71,762.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $114,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Huntington National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/huntington-national-bank-sells-500-shares-of-eversource-energy-es.html.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.