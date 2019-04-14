Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,247 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 451,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,074 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,500 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $506,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,708.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 834,457 shares in the company, valued at $55,633,248.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,062 shares of company stock worth $8,124,691. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $76.21 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Compass Point set a $74.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/huntington-national-bank-purchases-2247-shares-of-discover-financial-services-dfs.html.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.