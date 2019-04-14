Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens set a $205.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

NYSE:MLM opened at $212.16 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $232.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/huntington-national-bank-cuts-holdings-in-martin-marietta-materials-inc-mlm.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.