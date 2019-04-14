Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,860,052 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 31,689,467 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,323,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,451,000 after buying an additional 17,411,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 71,683.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5,477.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,454,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

