Hshare (HSR) Price Reaches $2.26 on Exchanges

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Hshare coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hshare alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00011056 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001615 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The official website for Hshare is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, OKEx, EXX, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Bithumb, ACX, Binance, Coinnest, Huobi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.