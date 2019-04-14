HP Inc. (HPQ) Stake Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,781,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HP by 2,609.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,544,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 11,118,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 136.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,812,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $330,176,000 after buying an additional 7,384,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 618.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,497,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $71,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HP by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,764,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $690,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. ValuEngine cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Standpoint Research started coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price target for the company. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

Shares of HPQ opened at $20.21 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/hp-inc-hpq-stake-lowered-by-gateway-investment-advisers-llc.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.