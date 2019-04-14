Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 11.9% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

