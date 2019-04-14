Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Decreased by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Home Depot by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $203.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

