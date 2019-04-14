Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,512,000 after acquiring an additional 813,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,871,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,929,000 after acquiring an additional 407,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 129.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $203.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.88.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

