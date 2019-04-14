Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.40. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.46 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

