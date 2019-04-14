Hochschild Mining (HOC) PT Raised to GBX 185

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (up from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 228.60 ($2.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

