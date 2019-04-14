HitChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $646,247.00 (HIT)

HitChain (CURRENCY:HIT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, HitChain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HitChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $646,247.00 worth of HitChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013256 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000595 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000597 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (CRYPTO:HIT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. HitChain’s total supply is 102,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for HitChain is hitchain.org/index.html . HitChain’s official Twitter account is @Hit_Chain . HitChain’s official message board is hitchain.org/topic.html

HitChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

